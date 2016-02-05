Fremont pitches in water for Flint

Residents in Fremont pitched in to help the people of Flint, Michigan Friday night. People who dropped off a case of water got a free ticket to the Fremont Ross versus Whitmer basketball game.

The water drive is sponsored by the Ebeneezer Church of God in Christ. Members started collecting water Thursday and their mission spread across Fremont quickly.

The school district signed off on the ticket deal. 400 cases of water have already been collected.

“We’ve had problems year to year with the nitrates in the river. One year we had a toluene spill, and experienced bad water before. Had to do different things to make it drinkable,” said Reverend C.J. Burel, Pastor of Ebeneezer Church.

The water drive continues through Saturday at the church. The truck will leave Sunday, delivering hundreds of cases to a sister church in Flint.

