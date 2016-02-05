Miller Ferry offering rare chance get on (and off) Put-in-Bay in February

It's one of the last things one might expect to be doing during the first weekend in February, but the Miller Ferry is running boats to Put-in-Bay.

Thanks to warmer than normal weather and a complete lack of ice, Matt Miller, a Miller Ferry captain, was piloting a boat back and forth from Put-in-Bay on Friday.

"It's very calm," said Miller. "It's got just a nice slight breeze, and it's very easy to go back and forth in this kind of weather."



Weather permitting, ferries will run this weekend through Monday.



"I look at this more as a small window of opportunity," said Billy Market, owner of Miller Ferry. "There are some huge construction projects on the island, so this is a good shot for them to get some last minute supplies in that they failed to get in in January when we're still running."



Market says it also gives islanders a chance to get off the island.



"People went crazy, yes, so it was like 'oh what can we do? I don't really have to go out for anything, but let's just go,' so we went," said Valerie Chornyak, a Put-in-Bay resident.

While the island is pretty empty in the winter, a few restaurants are open. It could be a good weekend to enjoy a quiet day by the water - a unique opportunity this time of year.

"It's very unusual for us," said Market. "This is only the third time that I remember in my lifetime we've been able to do this in the middle of February."

Check the Miller Ferry's website for the latest information on travel.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.





















