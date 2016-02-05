'Toledo Water Works': Thank you for your donations to Flint

WTOL 11 asked and you delivered!

On Friday, Jan. 5, WTOL 11, along with the people at iHeart Media Toledo, loaded three trucks at the Appliance Center in Maumee with your bottled water donations for the people of Flint, MI.

"I couldn't imagine it being any better than today,” said Marty Sutter, CEO of Genoa Bank. “It’s about making the community a better place for all of us.”

Sutter and his employees helped coordinate the efforts. Maumee Police Chief Jim MacDonald says it wasn't long ago that Toledoans were in a similar situation with our city's water source. And it’s no doubt that that compassion is what helped generate Friday’s turnout.



“What a better way that we could pay it forward to another community that's suffering exactly what we did just a few years ago,” said MacDonald.

Sutter says it’s not surprising so many here in the Glass City opened their hearts to help.



“You never underestimate the people of Toledo and Northwest Ohio,” he said.

If you weren't able to make it out Friday and you still want to help the people of flint, click here to learn how.

