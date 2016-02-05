Women go red at St. Luke's to raise heart health awareness

On Friday, women found out what they can do to reduce their risk of getting heart disease. (Source: WTOL)

It was a sea of red at St. Luke’s Hospital on Friday, a bold color that hundreds of women wore to a community luncheon to help bring awareness to the issue of heart disease in women.

"Many people don't realize it’s our number one killer,” said Karen Sherman, of St. Luke’s.



According to studies, over 100 thousand people have heart attacks each year and 50 percent die before they even make it to the hospital.

Today women found out what they can do to reduce their risk.



"Manage stress, eat a heart healthy diet, rich in fruits and vegetables. They can exercise and watch their blood pressure,” said Sherman.



Barbara Oxner took advantage of a free heart screening at the event.

She's had heart problems in the past



"We need to encourage others to be healthy as well. We need to de-stress our lives because as I said, stress will kill you,” said Barbara.



Shortness of breath and fatigue are some of the signs of heart disease or signs of a heart attack.



"We will try to get a person’s artery open. The national mean is sixty-two minutes and I'm proud to say at St. Luke's we're opening it in fifty-one and a half minutes. That’s better than ten and a half minutes across the nation,” said Sherman.



Organizers say if you every have symptoms you should notify a doctor as soon as possible.

