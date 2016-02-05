Zika risk low in Ohio, Michigan... for now

Concern over the Zika virus is reaching people everywhere, including right here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

WTOL 11 asked Dr. David Grossman with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department whether people in the area need to be concerned.

Dr. Grossman says that right now, there shouldn’t be much of a concern over the Zika virus in Northwest Ohio.

But, when mosquito season hits the area, that's when people need to begin taking precautions.



"One of the species is able to live inside a house a little bit longer, so the warning we give on stagnant water and everything still holds, but it can still be, even if you do everything right, there is potential,” said Dr. Grossman.



The biggest concern, of course, is with pregnant women. If an expectant mother contracts the virus, it could potentially cause a severe birth defect, causing the baby to have a smaller head and under-developed brain.

WTOL 11 asked Dr. Grossman how this compared with West Nile, when someone who is NOT pregnant is infected.



"Zika virus appears not to cause as much severe disease in the individual who's infected, they haven't reported any deaths like we have with West Nile virus, but obviously its impact on pregnant women is very different than West Nile,” said Dr. Grossman.



There's also some concern about Zika being contracted in other ways, because the first case in the US was transmitted through sexual intercourse.



"I'm not doubting it's true, my feeling right now is that it may be a fluke, but then again did this virus change? You know, viruses change their nature by mutation to become able to be transmitted in, say, semen or something like that,” said Dr. Grossman.



Dr. Grossman suggests that you don't travel right now to those areas that are affected by the virus, especially if you are pregnant.

