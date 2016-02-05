Don't Waste Your Money: Beware high fees with freestanding ER's

Have you seen all those freestanding emergency rooms popping up all over?

They're convenient, have plenty of parking and still have the name of your favorite hospital on the side, without miles of hallways, crowded parking garages and all the downsides of a big hospital.

But before you head to that new ER outpatient clinic, we have a warning about the big bill you that may result from your visit.

A new report in Readers Digest says many visitors end up with a big surprise.

That's because they often cost just as much as the hospital ER, without all the specialists and high tech equipment.

You still have to pay all sorts of hospital fees and high costs for procedures, but if your problem is very serious, they don't have a trauma surgery room down the hall.

Readers Digest says if it’s just a minor cut, bruise or fever, look for an independent urgent care that could end up several hundred dollars cheaper.

And from the "doesn't that stink" file, an even bigger ER surprise: Going to an in-network emergency room, but getting hit with out of network rates.

If it happens to you, you'll say "doesn't that stink!"

Readers Digest says if it's not a life and death situation, ask if the doctor and anesthesiologist who are treating you are in your insurance company's network.

The difference can sometimes be a thousand dollars or more.

If it's an emergency, by all means, seek emergency care, and go to the ER nearest to you. But if minutes aren't critical, take a second and think about where you really should go, so you don't waste your money.

