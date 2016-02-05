Regulations could put the brakes on driverless cars

The popular cult classic movie “Back to the Future” predicted we’d have cars that fly by now, but self-driving cars may soon be a futuristic reality.



“It’s a wondrous age,” said driver and father Craig Carnell. “I think it needs to be developed to be safe, but eventually it will be part of our lives.”



Ford, General Motors and Google are among the growing number of auto companies currently developing autonomous vehicles. Just last week, GM announced it is creating an entire team dedicated to putting self-driving cars on the roads.



John Capp is leading the team at General Motors to bring the first wave of driverless cars to the roads as early as next year.



“It’s really a bunch of technologies working together,” Capp said.



The latest technology to hit the road is called Super Cruise. Capp said it will be an option for certain 2017 Cadillac models.



“That’s a feature where you pull out on the freeway, and you engage it like you would engage cruise control today. But you can take your hands off the wheel,” Capp said.

ZF Company, one of the auto suppliers behind driverless technology was featured at the Detroit Auto Show.



Company spokesman Nate Pace said keeping drivers safe is the biggest motivation behind bringing driverless cars to market.



“Safety, number one; convenience, number two and comfort,” Pace said.



But when it comes to the rules of the road what happens if a driverless car gets into an accident?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman Jaime Garza says that's one of the many gray areas that needs ironed out.



“The rules and requirements that have been in place with a driver behind the wheel can’t be instantly transferred to autonomous vehicles,” Garza said.



So far, California is the only state to propose regulations for self-driving cars.



“The primary focus of these draft deployment regulations is the safety of self-driving cars as well as the safety of the people who will be sharing the road with these vehicles,” Garza said.



Those regulations include a licensed driver required in the vehicle and manufacturer safety certifications that could make the automaker responsible if the car gets get into an accident.



And those accidents are happening.



A study conducted by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute showed crash data for self-driving cars was actually higher than for cars with drivers behind the wheel.



But is it too soon to tell?



Researchers at UMTRI are testing cars that will talk to each other. It’s a vehicle sensing technology that can be placed in any vehicle, allowing it to communicate with other cars on the road to help prevent accidents.



Debby Bezzina is a Senior Program manager at UMTRI where there are currently 3,000 cars on the road in the Ann Arbor area equipped with the technology.



“The safety benefits are that it can address about 80 percent of all crashes,” Bezzina said.



She said it’s crucial technology for driver-less vehicles to have in order to prevent accidents. But don’t expect to see a car pull up next to you without a driver behind the wheel anytime soon.



“Yes, the technology is there and it appears to be viable but it’s a matter of… what are the regulations going to be?” Bezzina said.



So the future might be here, but it’s not quite ready yet.

"We got a long way to go," Carnell said.



Craig Carnell’s son is just a few years from getting behind the wheel. He said while it’s exciting to think about the next generation going through driver’s education using a driver-less car, he wants the kinks to get worked out first.

