Toledo Walleye forward Shane Berschbach leads the team in points with 40

Toledo Walleye forward Shane Berschbach is a big reason why the Toledo Walleye are one of the best teams in the ECHL.

"Just think I handled the puck best when I'm at my top speed, especially when I get the puck in transition in the neutral zone," said Berschbach.

"When he's playing fast, he makes plays, whoever he plays with, makes better, he's been at a really high level of late," said Toledo's Head Coach Derek Lalonde.

"He's just always involved, he's always around the puck, plays really hard, really fast. He's a smart player, puts himself in position to make a lot of plays around the net," said Toledo Forward AJ Jenks.

"We have fun, that's why I think we're so good. We're a bunch of brothers, only known each other for a few months, but feels like we've known each other forever and that's the best part about it." Berschbach said.

After coming off a concussion, Berschbach has been one of the most consistent players for the Toledo Walleye. He was named ECHL player of the month of January and leads the team in points with 40.

"Kind of using the rest to my advantage with that concussion and got my body right, and as soon as I got back I felt like I had to raise my game a bit, coaches and I talked about it," Berschbach said.

When asked if he's surprised Berschbach is their points leader, Coach Lalonde said, "No, he was our best player in the playoffs last year and that's when hockey is at its hardest."

"Means a lot, confidence the coaching staff has in you and confidence in your play and that's what I want to live up to and the rest of this year play like I did last postseason,” Berschbach said.

