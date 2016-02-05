Toledo teen remains grounded after winning 'Project Runway Junior'

Maya says she will take what she learned from the show with her on her fashion journey. (Source: Lifetime)

She's the winner of the first season of "Project Runway Junior," and she's also a Toledo native. Maya Ramirez, a 14-year-old freshman at Toledo School for the Arts, was the youngest designer to compete in the first season of the show, a spinoff of the original "Project Runway," which began airing on Lifetime last fall.

"I feel absolutely amazing and incredibly honored and grateful to have been the winner," said Ramirez. "It's not overwhelming, but just exciting and amazing having all of this support. It's amazing feeling all that positive energy coming from my school, my city and social media. So it's wonderful."

The show involved a dozen teenagers ages 13-17 competing to win the prize of being a top designer.

"It was a little weird watching myself every week, because I was kind of reliving it, but it was a lot of fun just to see it again and see everyone all together again," said Maya, who also made 11 best friends while filming the show, and keeps in contact with the other contestants regularly.

When WTOL 11's Cristina Mutchler first talked to Maya in September, her goals were to get into a good fashion college and become a big fashion designer. Now, she's more than halfway there, winning a scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California, a feature in Seventeen magazine, a home sewing studio, plus $25,000 to help launch her fashion line.

"What I put in my collection, it's very edgy, but a lot of feminine fabrics. I like to show off the body and just have a lot of cool accent lines, very sleek and modern," she said.

But never had she imagined that her passion would land her a spot on a national television show.

"I felt like throughout the season I definitely grew a lot as a designer," said Maya. "Throughout the competition I realized I could really do this, and I think that as I realized that, my designs also got stronger. So that was really great for me, and just really good for me to be able to experience that because I don't think I would've been able to get the experience had I not been on the show."

Project Runway judge Aya Kanai called Maya a "can-do type of girl" with a "great instinct for creativity," and Maya says her fashion instincts have definitely evolved.

"My style has changed so much over the past...but as the years went on, I kind of realized what my style is and what I like," said Maya.

She says she has also made some incredible mentors along the way, including Tim Gunn.

"I love him! He is amazing and I wish I still had him with me, you know, to whisper like 'hey that's good' or 'don't do that' because he just was so helpful and always pushed you in the right direction," she said.

Maya also says classes at Toledo School for the Arts played a big role in preparing her for this opportunity, and she's excited for her future career.

"I'm kind of hoping to start working (on my new fashion line) as soon as possible, making anything that I think is going to be cool to see people wearing," she said. "I'm just really excited to see what's going to happen."

Maya says she will take what she learned from the show with her on her fashion journey.

"It was the best experience of my life, the craziest experience of my life, the most emotional experience of my life. It was crazy, and it was so much fun," she said.

As far as advice for other aspiring fashionistas, Maya says, "I would just say really believe in yourself and keep positive energy. Know that there's a whole world of possibilities. You never know what's right around the corner. So really stay focused, work hard and follow your heart and just work really, really hard."

It's a lesson that will take her far in her fashion career future.

