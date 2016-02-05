UT opens food pantry at student union

The University of Toledo’s food pantry that was originally housed off campus has now been moved to the student union. (Source: WTOL)

The University of Toledo is providing a new way for students to get food. The school’s food pantry that was originally housed off campus has now been moved to the student union.

Students will no longer have to set up appointments to get food. All of the food is donated by the faculty, staff and members of the community.

“We want students to be able to focus on going to school, learning, getting a degree and becoming good citizens. So this is another chance for us to say we support you in these other areas, we know there’s a need there,” said Virginia Speight, Student Affairs.

The school is also partnering with the Salvation Army, who will be at the school once a month to assist students.

The pantry will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

