Labor dispute heats up at Northwest State Community College

A labor dispute is heating up at Northwest State Community College in Archbold. A decision made Friday has the union that represents the support staff upset.

The college's board of trustees met at the University of Toledo’s Scott Park campus Friday and voted to impose their last, best offer to the Northwest State Community College Education Association, the NSCCEA.

Union co-president Colin Doolittle said it's a contract offer that the union workers rejected a week ago. It effects 52 workers, including food service, custodial, and administrative assistants.

Doolittle said the "forced" contract provides one percent pay raises, with an additional one and a half percent for employees having up to ten years of service and an additional one percent for workers with 11 to 30 years.

The union, however, doesn't think their offer is good enough.

“We as an association are disappointed we could not reach a negotiated settlement. We are disappointed they chose to impose their last, best offer and

our negotiating team will meet next week to discuss what the next step will be," Doolittle said.

Workers had recently authorized their bargaining team to send a ten-day strike notice to the board of trustees, but that has not been put into effect.

Doolittle, however, said a strike is still one of the union's options.

The union said its staff employees and the college have been in negotiations since May of 2015 without reaching an agreement. The previous contract expired on June 30, 2015.

The union said the board rejected the recommendations made in a fact-finding report issued in December.

