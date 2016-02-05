Woodward HS remembers classmate on 'Go Red Day'

It was 'Go Red Day' Friday, as people all around the area spent the day reminding themselves of the effects of heart disease on women.

At Woodward High School, the day took on a very special meaning, with students and staff taking the time to remember Lie'sirell Echols, a senior who recently died of heart failure.

Lie'sirell was on a heart transplant list.

"I myself have a heart problem. So knowing that she had a heart problem brought me to tears," said student Desharah Wright.

Friday, students gathered outside around the Polar Bear mascot to pray and remember Lie'sirell. They say she had a happy, kind smile that would pick you up when you were down.

"I want her to be remembered as a kindhearted, loving spirit. She had a heart of gold," said student Chasadie Billing.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the students as they mourned the death of a classmate. But on 'Go Red Day', they tried to turn a negative into a positive by wearing red.

"Even though Polar Bears are blue and white over here with our colors, they wanted to recognize the fact that it's important to understand good heart health because they lost one of their own," said Woodward Principal Jack Renz.

And as someone mentioned - Lie'sirell Echols' heart may have failed, but it never failed to love.

