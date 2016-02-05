Local woman raises money for Waterville Twp. Police K9

To pay for the cost of training a GoFundMe page has been set up. (Source: Waterville Police Department)

A local woman is using her birthday wish to help keep her community safer.

This weekend Cheri "Tass" Summers turns 60. For years, rather then receiving, she's given back on birthdays and anniversaries, asking her friends and family to help with random acts of kindness in lieu of gifts.

This year Tass, a known animal lover, wanted to help the Waterville Twp. Police Department with their K9 unit.

"We were directed to Chief Bingham in Waterville Township. We heard they were just getting ready to launch a K9 program, so I asked him, 'do you mind if we help' and he said 'go for it,'" said Tass.

Then, on Jan. 10, the department's future K9 officer was born. Soon he will be brought to the department to begin training.

The cost is $10,000, so that is the amount Tass is trying to raise on a GoFundMe page set up for the new K9.

The department says it was an expense that didn't fit in the Township's budget, but it's a piece they needed.

