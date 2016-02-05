Scammers target potential Lucas County jurors

The Toledo Police Department is warning people of scammers calling Lucas County residents and telling them they've missed jury duty.

"If they were to miss jury duty, if they didn't call in, they will get a notice sent to them that will say call the jury office to reschedule," said Bernie Quilter, of the Lucas County Clerk of Courts.

Officials say these scammers go on to ask for personal information and then ask you to pay a fine over the phone for missing jury duty.

"As far as anyone out there soliciting for money from you for not reporting for jury duty, don't do it, don't talk to them, don't give any personal information, we would never do anything like that," said Quilter.

If you do miss jury duty in Lucas County, you would never be contacted over the phone. The court would send out a postcard, asking you to call and reschedule. If a potential juror doesn't comply and can't be reached, a judge would summon that person to a court hearing where they would then face a charge and fine.

If you have been contacted by scammers, call Toledo Police or Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.