Former cop facing murder charges asks for public money to pay for witness

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Attorneys for a former Toledo cop and two other men facing several charges, including attempted murder, have requested public money to pay for witnesses to testify on their behalf.

The judge is questioning the request and has not made a ruling at this time.

Public money is usually used for requests of this kind if the defendant cannot pay and is using a public defender. However, that is not the case with Frank Ramirez or John and Maytee Clarks who hired their own attorneys. 

