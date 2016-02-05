Former cop facing murder charges asks for public money to pay for witness

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Attorneys for a former Toledo cop and two other men facing several charges, including attempted murder, have requested public money to pay for witnesses to testify on their behalf.

The judge is questioning the request and has not made a ruling at this time.

Public money is usually used for requests of this kind if the defendant cannot pay and is using a public defender. However, that is not the case with Frank Ramirez or John and Maytee Clarks who hired their own attorneys.

