Toledo woman accused of killing son misses court after giving birth

A mother accused of killing her baby was absent from court for giving birth to another.

Ariana Cannon, 20, was scheduled to appear in court Friday. She was in recovery after giving birth Thursday.

Children Services will be involved since Cannon is currently an inmate at the Lucas County jail.

She is awaiting a trial for the death of her son, Carsyn Cannon, who died in the hospital at 6-months old after she brought him in with a skull fracture and fractured leg.

Cannon's attorney was in court Friday.

