University of Findlay to hold memorial service for late Congressman Mike Oxley

From U.S. Congressman Mike Oxley died at age 71 in northern Virginia after suffering from a type of lung cancer seen in nonsmokers. (Source: The Associated Press)

The University of Findlay is holding a memorial service to celebrate the life of former U.S. Congressman Michael G. Oxley.

Congressman Oxley, who died on Jan. 1, was born and raised in Findlay. He died at age 71 in northern Virginia after suffering from a type of lung cancer seen in nonsmokers.

Oxley's connection to the University of Findlay (UF) began as a child.

His father, Garver Oxley, was a star football player and a 1941 graduate of what was then Findlay College. Garver Oxley went on to become a coach and booster of the UF football program.

Later in life, Oxley was awarded an honorary doctoral degree from UF and also served on the its Board of Trustees.

The lifelong Republican went to win 17 straight elections, never losing a political contest.



He served in the Ohio General Assembly from 1973 to 1981 and represented Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 2007.

The memorial service for Oxley is being held at 2 p.m. at Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium.

Speakers will include UF President Katherine Fell, several friends of Oxley and multiple state and federal politicians

A reception with his family will be held in the atrium after the service.



Anyone who can’t make the service is invited to watch it live on the university’s website – click "UFTV live" and hit the play button.



The Oxley family has asked that any charitable donations made in the late congressman’s memory be directed to the following nonprofit organizations:

Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, OH, 45840

Lung Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 418372, Boston, MA, 02241-8372

Prevent Cancer Foundation, 1600 Duke Street, Suite 500, Alexandria, VA, 22314.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.