Denver Broncos cornerback to wear Xenith helmet in Super Bowl

Nearly 100 players will suit up for the Super Bowl on Sunday, but only one of them will be wearing a helmet made by a company based out of Detroit. Denver Broncos star cornerback, Aqib Talib will don a Xenith helmet in the big game.



You'll remember, back in the fall, WTOL got to tour the facility and see what sets them apart from other manufacturers. Xenith only makes helmets rated with 5 stars on the Virginia Tech safety rating scale.



The CEO of Xenith says, “Xenith is proud to once again be a part of the Super Bowl. Having an All-Pro player of Aqib Talib's calibre in a 5-star Xenith helmet is one more way Xenith works to make the game better and safer!”

