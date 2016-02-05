TSA welcomes award-winning production team, workshops musical over 3 performances

Toledo School for the Arts students are participating in three staged readings of Broadway bound iLLA! A Hip Hop Musical at their school on 14th Street.

The shows take place Feb. 5 & 6 at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. (Feb. 7). It was nominated "One of the Top 10 Musicals Not to Miss" by Playbill and won the 2015 Award for Excellence through the NYMF Developmental Reading Series.

After this workshop, the show is headed to tour Atlanta with its award winning production team.

According to a press release, iLLA! writer and lyricist Ronve O’Daniel proposed they workshop the new musical at TSA after he came in as a guest artist in 2015.

Students will work alongside professional actors and be incorporated with local talent into the workshop process before this show heads to New York and performs for a spot on a Broadway stage.

"The production team is genuinely excited about working at TSA and have been very personable in the process of establishing the project," said David Saygers, TSA Artistic Director.

The show centers around a man named Robert, a classically trained dancer, with aspirations to become a famous rap star. His journey is explored through a fusion of hip hop, gospel and R&B music.

With music by Jevares C. Myrick and book and lyrics by Ronvé O’Daniel, iLLA! brings to light the lessons we learn when we keep our dreams fresh, stay inventive and become more authentic in the process.

Ticket information.

