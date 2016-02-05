Only On 11: Toledo man overdoses in car with daughter, charged with child endangerment

A Toledo man has been charged with child endangerment after police say he overdosed on what they believe was heroin while driving with his 4-year-old daughter in the car.

It happened on Wallace Boulevard last Friday. Police say Michael Pannell passed out inside his running pickup truck. When officers arrived, Pannell was unresponsive. His 4-year-old daughter was crying in the backseat.

"I first took that child out of the car, opened the door to the driver's side and they were not getting a response from the driver,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "Fire rescue squads came on scene. They determined that this may be a heroin overdose, some type of opiate overdose and administered the Narcan, and ended up reviving the suspect."

Both Pannell and his daughter are now okay. Heffernan says, unfortunately, it's not uncommon for police to respond to calls for someone who’s overdosed in their car.

"Why they do it? I don't know. All we can do is try to get there as quickly as we can and try to get them help as soon as possible,” said Heffernan.

To help fight that ticking clock, Heffernan says officers are currently training to carry Naloxone, a drug that completely or partially reverses an opiate-induced overdose.

"The officers are being trained to inject half in one nostril and half in the other nostril. And hopefully we'll be saving some lives. I'm sure we're going to be saving some lives with this,” said Heffernan.

Heffernan says the department just received their first shipment of Naloxone from the health department and officers are expected to start carrying the drug the first Monday in March.

Unfortunately, the overdose on Wallace Boulevard isn't the first time Pannell has been charged with child endangerment. According to police reports, just one month ago, he was found unresponsive with a syringe of heroin.

