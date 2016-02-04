Toledo Police Athletic League to host boxing clinic with James Buster Douglas

Five days a week kids come to the PAL to get help with homework, workout and train in the ring. (Source: WTOL)

The Police Athletic League (PAL) has been around for 50 years. And over that time it has evolved, really becoming a solid program for the underprivileged kids in our area.

Five days a week kids come to the PAL to get help with homework, workout and train in the ring. Toledo police officers mentor the kids, showing them there are more options in life than a life on the street.

“We’re making a huge difference. You can look at all the kids that are here, kids that are finding other ways to stay busy, and we’ve actually shown we have helped kids to raise their GPAs.” Said Sgt. Mack Colllins.

But the program isn’t funded through the police budget, it’s funded through donations.

So Saturday, the PAL is hosting a breakfast boxing clinic with James "Buster" Douglas.

The former heavyweight champ known for knocking out Mike Tyson will be on hand for pictures and autographs during breakfast and will then run the clinic.

