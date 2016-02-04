Repairs being made at newly expanded Wood Co. Justice Center

Although the expansion project at the Wood County Justice Center has just wrapped up, repairs are already needed. (Source: WTOL)

Although the expansion project at the Wood County Justice Center has just wrapped up, repairs are already needed.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says it's like building a house, there are bound to be some issues post completion. But he says they are working to fix them and the good news is it won't cost tax payers a thing.

Right now there are two issues in the new part of the jail; an area in the ceiling in one of the bathrooms that has some drywall issues, and another area that has a crack in the concrete. But Sheriff Wasylyshyn says that part of the jail is still in use and both problems are very much fixable.

“What we will do when they fix the ceiling is we'll move them into our recent conversion of the medium minimum, which we just got the okay last Friday to move inmates in there. So when they're ready to do the work, we'll just move those inmates in another part, those other dorms, and they'll be able to do the work and then we'll be able to resume using it again,” said Wasylyshyn.

And while many in the county might be fearing additional costs to them, Wasylyshyn says that won't be a problem.

“We spent several million dollars, so there was a lot of work that was done and there are going to be issues. And the important part is it's not costing the taxpayers any money because they're standing behind the workers and material suppliers are standing behind their products and are going to replace them at no cost to the county,” said Wasylyshyn.

According to the Sheriff, they only thing left to do is schedule a time for the repairs to be done.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.