Former Toledo mayoral candidate indicted on federal charges

Four people, including a former Toledo mayoral candidate, are accused of stealing $15.7 million from the government over an 11 year period. (Source: WTOL)

Four people, including a former Toledo mayoral candidate, are accused of stealing $15.7 million from the government over an 11 year period.

According to the 29 count federal indictment released Thursday, James Moody and three others operated a company called BRIDGES, which did business with various agencies, including the Lucas County Department of Jobs and Family Services.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says the four defendants took advantage of economic hardship in Northwest Ohio to enrich themselves. They are Mr. Moody, Daniel Morris, Victoria Hawkins and Angela Bowers.

The list of charges include program fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, failure to pay payroll taxes and obstruction of justice.

"These guys are bad people. We got a term for them around here. They're called 'poverty pimps.' Those are people that take federal money, supposed to give it to poorer people and put it in their pockets. We don't tolerate 'poverty pimps,'" said Lucas County Commissioner Peter Gerken.

BRIDGES operated on Reynolds Road. The U. S. Attorney's Office says the company provided work placement and work training services to public assistance recipients. Nearly all its revenue came from public funds. Instead, money was used to pay for real estate, cars, vacations, cosmetic surgery, even tattoos.

"They need to go to jail. They stole from the county. They stole from poor people. We're not going to be part of that," said Gerken.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney's Office says an indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendants are entitled to a fair trial.

Gerken says a new company has been hired to replace BRIDGES. The transition went seamless and at no point did recipients loose services during the changeover. New protocol is also in place to keep an eye on how the work program is administered.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.