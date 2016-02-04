Perrysburg Schools current treasurer put on unpaid leave

At a Loudermill hearing Thursday the Perrysburg Board of Education voted to place Treasurer Matt Feasel on unpaid leave. (Source: WTOL)

At a Loudermill hearing Thursday the Perrysburg Board of Education made the decision to place Treasurer Matt Feasel on unpaid leave.

Earlier this week Feasel was put on paid administrative leave for information revealed in a state auditor’s report. That report found Feasel responsible for the loss of more than $95,000.

This came after the district's accounts receivable clerk, Eric Whitson, was convicted last year for stealing money from the district and an unrelated booster club.

Feasel was at the meeting Thursday, where he appeared rather emotionless as the board discussed their decision.

The school board said in a statement that the hearing was a formality, there to provide Feasel the opportunity to respond to the following allegations:

Failure to properly execute the responsibilities of his position, including failure to adequately supervise subordinate employees, failure to impose and implement appropriate checks and segregation of duties to safeguard the District’s monies, failure to require timely deposit of funds; failure to monitor purchases and documentation for use of District credit cards; and, failure to require proper documentation of revenue collections; and

Failures of good performance resulting in a joint and several finding against him by the Ohio Auditor of State in the amount of approximately $91,588 related to his subordinate Eric Whitson’s embezzlement and/or misuse of District funds and credit cards and his failure to monitor such use or have systems in place to prevent such misuse or alert in the event of misuse; and

Failures of good performance resulting in a joint and several finding against him by the Ohio Auditor of State in the amount of approximately $3,751 related to improper use of the District’s credit cards by District employees for non-District purposes and his failure to monitor such use or have systems in place to prevent such misuse or alert in the event of misuse; and

Failure to perform his responsibilities under the terms of his employment contract and Board Policies.

“We are moving forward with this issue and looking forward to its resolution,” said Board President Jarman Davis. “It’s a very serious matter and we will take the time needed to ensure we are making the best decision for the schools and the community.”

The president says they have already implemented changes to keep this from happening again. And as this difficult course of action continues they are looking forward.

The board will reconvene on Monday, Feb. 8 to authorize or appoint a deputy treasurer.

