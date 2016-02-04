Hetrick family continues fight for return of animals seized

The Hetrick family continues to fight for the return of their animals to Tiger Ridge Exotics. (Source: WTOL)

It’s a fight that seems to be never ending. The Hetrick family was back in court Thursday, continuing their fight to get their animals back.

Last year, several animals were taken from Tiger Ridge Exotics, owned by Kenny Hetrick.

Hetrick is now appealing the two decisions to deny the return of the animals. Hetrick filed for a state rescue permit back in November of 2014 and a wildlife shelter permit in March of 2015. Both were denied.

In the appeal, Hetrick’s attorney claims he was denied due process during the administrative review of the permit application by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The sole witness in Thursday's hearing was Dr. Melissa Simmerman, the assistant state veterinarian for the ODA. She presented to the court many exhibits of other exotic animal owners who have filed for the same permits. She showed some in a similar situations to Hetrick’s, but claims they were reissued their permits and their animals were not seized.

The Hetrick family is confident they can prove that they were treated differently by the state.

“Three hours today of showing document after document, person after person that was treated completely different from my Dad. And we just want a fair shot at this, you know. We want justice, we want our animals back and today I think we did an awesome job at it,” said Kenny’s daughter Corrina Hetrick.

Sources say this case is expected to continue into April once all public records have been gathered and looked over by both parties.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.