STEMI: The Deadliest Type of Heart Attack

February is American Heart month and cardiologists say one of the most important things you can do for your heart health involves prevention. ProMedica Cardiologist Vincent Songco says the type of major heart attack known as STEMI (ST-elevation myocardinal infraction) often leads to cardiac arrest.



"That can kill you very quickly, and it is an emergency. Basically, it's when the circulation of the heart suffers a complete elusion suddenly. It usually happens when there's a plaque that builds up in the wall of the artery and suddenly rips open. That set up a cascade of events where the artery clots off and there's no circulation getting to that part of the heart," said Songco.



When a STEMI heart attack hits, there is little time for healthcare professionals to act.



"When somebody hits our door and they're first diagnosed with an acute STEMI, the clock starts and we have 90 minutes to get that artery open. If they show up at another hospital and have to be transferred in, then it should be within 120 minutes," said Dr. Songco.



A cardiologist uses a catheter to insert a deflated balloon to the blocked artery, which is then inflated, allowing blood to flow through the artery again.



How do you know if you're suffering a STEMI heart attack?

"Usually the classic are the crushing, squeezing chest pain that goes to the shoulder up to the neck through to the back, you can be short of breath with it, you can be sweating. Some people present with some nausea or some upper abdominal pain. So it can present different ways but that's usually the classic way," said Dr. Songco.

There are some ways to help avert an attack, and Dr. Songco says prevention is key.



"By the time you get to us, you're late to the game. Unfortunately with the American diet, McDonalds, Burger King, fast food, everyone eats unhealthily. Everyone knows how eat to healthy, they just choose not to unfortunately. That plus lack of exercise is a big deal," said Songco.



"There are classic risk factors that we look at such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol, and all of those things should be addressed as well," said Dr. Songco.



While STEMI heart attack rates are equally high in men and women, Dr. Songco reiterated that it's best to do what you can now to avoid suffering from a STEMI in the future.



"I just can't preach prevention enough. We want to prevent these numbers, but unfortunately the numbers are staying high, so I just ask people to eat right, exercise and get those risk factors under control," said Songco.



Friday, February 5th is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for women's heart health. ProMedica will host three Twitter chats focused on women's heart health, men's heart health and family heart health at 12 p.m. on Feb. 5, 15th and 29th.

Use the hashtag #HeartChat419 to connect directly to ProMedica heart experts.

