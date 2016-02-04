Maumee schools use advanced technology in classroom

Teachers at Maumee City Schools are learning how to better incorporate technology within the classroom. (Source: WTOL)

Technology is always advancing, and Maumee City Schools are trying to stay on the cutting edge of it all. Right now teachers are learning how to better incorporate technology within the classroom.

Jason Dugan, the Director of Technology for Maumee City Schools, conducted one of the professional development series.

“We’re trying to build this foundation over the next year with them to teach them how to use these devices, so that down the road, when we’re looking at more mobile devices, they’ll have the ability to know all the concepts,” said Dugan.

Google Cardboard virtual reality glasses were introduced at the session. They’re glasses that are paired with a smart phone and a 360 degree camera.

Freshman and sophomore English teacher Staci Leach says she’s looking forward to using the glasses to give her students a tour of the Globe Theatre, which is famous for Shakespeare plays.

“I think they can get an idea of the magnitude of the stage and where the audience would be interacting with the play, where as of now they can only go to a picture that we have”, said Leach.

The goal is to train teachers so they’ll be able to bring new tools in the classroom to better prepare students for the real world.

“Hopefully it takes us into the next light years of education. We’re trying to get kids prepared for the future. We want to make sure they’re prepared when they leave Maumee City Schools,” said Leach.

The teachers will also be introducing circuit boards and technology to help students build their own robots in the classroom. These tools will be for all district students.

