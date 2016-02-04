WTOL 11 discusses growing up in Syria with UT resident

Dr. Basem Alsarraj left his native Syria in late 2011 to continue his education and residency at the University of Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

A University of Toledo psychiatry resident's story about the violence and strife in his native Syria was so compelling, WTOL 11 wanted to share more.

Dr. Basem Alsarraj left his native Syria in late 2011 to continue his education and residency at the University of Toledo. He said the Syria that we hear of now wasn't as bad just more than four years ago.

"All memories from childhood are gone, houses are gone, friends are even killed or tortured. There were kind of snipers (then); they would kill select, certain people, (the regime) would arrest anyone who would oppose them. But it wasn't that bad, it was bad, but not as bad as it is now." said Dr. Alsarraj.

Initially, Alsarraj left behind some of his family members.

"I had family when I left and then every other day, someone would leave, and so far at this time, I only have a few left from the big whole family but no one from the immediate family," said Alsarraj.

He says he now had no intentions of returning to the civil war-torn country in the near future.

"I don't know what would make me go there. I still hope that there will be a day when I can go visit. Even though my family left, friends are not there anymore, houses where you grew up in your childhood are not there, they are gone, I hope there will be a day when I can go," said Alsarraj.

Originally from Deir ez-Zur, near the eastern Syrian border, Alsarraj speaks of friends, acquaintances and even family who encounter the violence daily.

“Just (Wednesday) morning, in fact, one of my family members was arrested. And I know this guy is not into politics; I don’t know why he was arrested,” Alsarraj said. "Children are killed. What's their fault? Just being Syrian? They are victims of terrorism, just one of the crises from the whole crisis that's going on there, and unfortunately, it's being politicized. That's what makes things worse, when you politicize a humanitarian crisis," said Alsarraj.

Alsarraj mentioned that his parents remain as optimistic as possible about the future of Syria, and he does have a message to America and American people.

"They still have some hope," he said. "I thank you for giving me this opportunity. I am very thankful that I am here. I lost my home, and found a new home, a new family, new friends, and I love it here. I hope I can go back someday and tell people how I love it here and how people are very good and friendly and helpful," said Alsarraj.

