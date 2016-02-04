Federal grant helps Zepf Center provide individuals with healthcare training

The Zepf Center is receiving a grant that will bring millions of dollars into Lucas County.

Right now, the healthcare industry is the number one industry in the county, which is why the Zepf Center worked for months to receive a $15 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Now, over the next five years, at least 1,100 people will receive help with education training to prepare them for a career in healthcare.

“Healthcare jobs are available in this community, but they require some training and some skill. We can help you through that process and at the end of the day you can have a job that can pay your bills,” said Lucas County Commissioner Tine Skeldon Wozniak.

She says local hospital systems, colleges and universities are also on board with the program.

And one part of the program that will ensure the recipients succeed is the use of a success coach who will walk them through their schooling and guide them even after they land their first job.

“Providing a success coach and helping those people go through that process will help people be aware of what steps do I have to make to get ahead how can I move up in the healthcare industry and help to advance myself to better my family,” said Craig Gebers, Zepf Center.

So not only is the program providing those who are underprivileged with the opportunity to obtain a career in a growing industry, it’s also providing the healthcare industry with qualified candidates.



“Nursing and nurse aid positions will grow through the next decade, so this program is very worthy and very applicable. And as an employer in northwest Ohio we see the need for exceptional healthcare employees to meet the demands of our community,” said Teri Tomase, Kingston Healthcare.

Already, 200 people have enrolled in the program.

For more information on how you could get involved, visit Ohio Means Jobs on Monroe Street or call them at 419-213-JOBS.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.