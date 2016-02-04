Senator Brown says President's budget will provide $1.1 billion for drug fight

Heroin and prescription drug abuse is on the rise in Northwest Ohio. But over a billion dollars in help could soon be on the way.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says the President's budget for the 2017 fiscal year includes $1.1 billion in new spending money to target drug abuse. He says the money would expand access to medication-assisted treatment for addiction to opioids.

Also, communities that are most in need of help would get better access to substance abuse treatment providers through the National Health Service Corps. There would also be a boost in drug enforcement and an expansion of state-level prescription drug programs.

Senator Brown also stressed that the budget would provide access to Naloxone. That's a drug that can reverse the side effects of an overdose.

“We know how to treat this. We need to make sure that when someone has overdosed, that when the police and first responders show up, they have Naloxone strapped to their belts to make sure they can give that injection to save their lives," said Senator Brown.

Right now Naloxone is getting a lot of attention. As of early last month, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department had distributed 21 kits of the drug, which is available five days a week at the Health Department.

