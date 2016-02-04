Ohio's Senator Brown introduces bill to prevent more Flint water crises

To make sure the Flint water tragedy doesn't happen here, or anywhere else in the country, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of

Ohio introduced a bill in Congress on Thursday. It includes a number of steps that must be taken to protect our drinking water from lead.



Senator Brown said he can't believe that government leaders in Michigan knew there was a serious problem with lead in the water but they didn't notify the public for months. His new bill will make sure families are alerted right away when there is a problem. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would be directed to automatically alert the public if the state or local agency fails to do so in 15 days.



It requires communities to have a plan in place to fix the lead problem within 6 months. Right now, the deadline is up to 18 months. The bill would also make sure a plan is ready to go to provide safe, clean water to communities that have a lead problem.

“I think in older communities it is a problem and older communities often are poorer communities. I don't think it's going to happen in Ottawa Hills but I think it could happen in rural areas. It could happen in inner cities, it could happen in some older suburbs where homes are World War II era or older,” said Senator Brown.

The Senator doesn't know if Michigan governor Rick Snyder and his administration are incompetent or just don't care. He says there has been some trouble convincing colleagues on Capital Hill to help the people of Flint, but he's hopeful the bill will be approved.

