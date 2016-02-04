Whitmer announces Ken Winters as new head football coach

Whitmer has hired Ken Winters as their new head football coach. As an assistant on the previous staff under Jerry Bell, you could say he has the experience.

"I was very happy,” said Winters. “Then all of a sudden I became a little bit intimidated and then kind of a bunch of emotions all at once, but I am extremely honored to have this position.”

“We have been having a good off season, but everything has been up and down, up and down,” said Running Back Malik Moore. “Coach Winters came through with the job and I'm pretty happy that he has the job. Nothing has changed now, and it seems like we're back.

“Dan Fought brought me up here 14 years ago, he introduced me to this district and I didn't know a whole lot about it and it's really grown on me and this is the job I want. This is the best job in the state of Ohio. And has it set in on me? It probably won't until later, but I am extremely happy,” said Winters.

Ken Winters has never been a head coach, but he plans to keep almost the entire coaching staff who has been there for the last two coaches.

