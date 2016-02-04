'Toledo Water Works' donation drive kicks off early at Deet's BBQ

Water donations are being collected Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Appliance Center in Maumee. (Source: WTOL)

Friday is a big day at the Appliance Center in Maumee. WTOL 11 and iHeart Media Toledo are teaming up to fill up a semi-truck with bottled water for Flint, Michigan residents. Genoa Bank will also be there collecting money to purchase water.

"We're always looking for great opportunities like this to give back. People come to us for different charitable events. This is definitely one way to get involved in. It's easy so why not help out," said Ken Wanemacher of Appliance Center.

On Thursday, the water drive got a kick start at Deet's BBQ. The restaurant made a plea over social media asking for water donations. By mid-day Thursday, 100 cases had been donated by local businesses and another 150 were coming down from Adrian, Michigan.

Sharon Barnes d ropped off two cases.

"Well because I'm feeling for the people of Flint who are suffering without good clean water," she said.

The water crisis hits close to home for the Deeter family. Several members are from Flint. They still have relatives and friends there.

"Some people say they're not getting as much of the donated water as it sounds. The donation centers aren't giving out as much water as it appears," said Trevor Deeter.

For more on Friday's water drive, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.