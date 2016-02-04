Fertilizer certification training offered in northwest Ohio

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is conducting a training session for farmers who apply fertilizer to more than 50 acres of land.

The program offers early certification and is encouraged by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation (OFBF), as part of the goal of their million dollar Water Quality Action Plan.

The OFBF is asking farmers to adopt and develop nutrient management plans to use the right source of fertilizer at the right rate, time and location. This will help keep the fertilizer from getting into waterways and lakes.

Ohio is the first state to require anyone who fertilizes at least 50 acres of land for agricultural purposes to be certified by Sept. 30, 2017. Applying fertilizer without certification could result in fines and/or misdemeanor charges.

Sessions scheduled for Northwestern Ohio:

Feb. 22, 2016 & March 7, 2016, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Williams County East Annex 1425 E. High Street Bryan, OH 43506

March 9, 2016, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OSU Extension - Defiance County 6879 Evansport Road Suite B Defiance, OH 43512

April 5, 2016, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. OSU Extension - Fulton County 8770 State Route 108 Wauseon, OH 43567

April 11, 2016, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. OSU Extension - Paulding County 503 Fairgrounds Drive Paulding, OH 45879



For more information on training dates and locations, visit the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation website.

