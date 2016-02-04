Former Stroh Center director indicted on five felony charges

Former director of the Stroh Center in Bowling Green has been indicted on five felony charges. (Source: WTOL)

On Wednesday, Bowling Green State University's former Stroh Center director, Ben Spence, was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury on five felony charges - three counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office.

Former Stroh Center director under investigation for mishandling cash

Back in August of 2015, the university discovered irregularities with the way cash was being handled at Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments held at the stadium.

In response, Spence was immediately suspended. He then later resigned in October.

The Wood County Prosecutor's Office has been conducting an investigation ever since.

The indictments were filed Thursday morning in the Clerk of Court's office in Wood County.

Spence will stand before Judge Alan Mayberry for his arraignment on Feb. 12.

