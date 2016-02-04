Toledo School for the Arts student Maya Ramirez wins 'Project Runway Junior'

A Toledo teen took her talents all the way to Fashion Week on the final episode of Lifetime's "Project Runway Junior."

Maya Ramirez, 14, of Maumee, Ohio was one of four finalists in the reality show. And when they announced her as the winner in the season's last episode Thursday, her fans back at home went wild. WTOL 11 was there with the star herself at Pizza Papalis, where a viewing party watched in awe. Others on social media gave their support by using #designermaya.

"I have never felt anything like it before. It was single-handily the most amazing moment I have ever felt. And I'm so grateful to have had this opportunity and to have experienced it all and just the whole thing, it was absolutely amazing," said Maya.

In the shows final episode Maya presented six different "looks" at New York Fashion Week. WTOL 11 asked, "What do you think you'll do differently to try and improve your collection?"

"I'm definitely going to stick to my style, but try to add more colorful elements and try to just keep doing interesting lines," said Maya.

Along with the glory, Maya will receive a full scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California, a sewing studio, a feature in Seventeen Magazine, plus $25,000 to start her new fashion line.

"It's awesome to know that I have a scholarship to college. It's just amazing to know that I have that with me, that no matter what I have this amazing school that I get to go to, so it's a blessing," said Maya.

As far as advice for others, Maya said "you need to go into anything having confidence in yourself, believing in yourself and knowing that you're there for a reason and if you want to do it, just go for it, and really work hard and give it your all."

Maya was the youngest contestant on the show.

