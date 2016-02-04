Maumee High School hopes community will participate in water drive

Packages of bottled water have already been collected from students and staff (Source: WTOL)

Student at MHS stands by to help collect water from the community for Flint, MI (Source: WTOL)

Students and staff at Maumee High School are holding a drive to collect bottled water for Flint until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. The drive is not just for members of the high school, but for the surrounding community as well.

"We wanted to get the community involved with joining instead of just high schoolers - just kind of have the whole community and the high schoolers together in this whole push," said Audrey Miller, a student at MHS.

All the water collected will be transported to ISOH/Impact, who will take the donations to Flint, MI.

"We had our own water crisis not that long ago," said MHS Principal Matt Dick. "And people helped us out. So, it's a payback now. It's about helping out a community that's in the midst of its water crisis."

"I'm hoping we get water. We've gotten a decent amount from our school so far in the past week - more than I was expecting originally - so, I'm hoping that community gives a lot back too," said Miller.

