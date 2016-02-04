Safe Communities reminds Super Bowl fans to not drive drunk

Superbowl 50 is only days away. But whether you're out to watch the game or just the commercials, the staff at Safe Communities says they want you to get home safe.

Right now they're spreading the word - just like for any event where you'll be out drinking, find a ride home or call a cab.

"We don't even want to talk about what could happen, you could end your life, you could not be here, it only takes once," said Sandy Wiechman, Wood County Safe Communities.

And if you're hosting a party, they say you can also help those attending be responsible. If they are driving themselves home, encourage them not to drink. Or if they have too much to drink, take their keys and give them a place to stay.

Allowing them to get behind the wheel intoxicated is just not worth it.

