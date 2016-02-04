Video: TPD looks for woman at gas station using stolen credit card

Video: TPD looks for woman at gas station using stolen credit ca - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are looking for the woman in this video who used a stolen credit card to purchase items at a gas station.

This happened shortly after a student at a downtown school had her purse stolen. Her credit card was used to make the purchases.

Toledo Police posted this video to their Facebook page:

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

