Deer poaching in south Toledo causes concern among residents

A beheaded deer was found in Delaware Park, which is in Toledo's Beverly neighborhood. (Source: Mark Hebler)

A deer poaching investigation is underway in south Toledo.

Officials say they've found beheaded deer in Delaware Park, which is in the Beverly neighborhood.

People who live in the area say they are disgusted and upset. They say kids play in the park and people walk their dogs here all the time. Now they want answers on who's responsible for killing the deer.

“I’m disgusted. It's a total waste and just reckless,” said Allison Snyder, Beverly Block Watch leader.

Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources say crossbows were used to kill three bucks at the park. The person responsible left all the carcasses and took two of the heads.

“Not only is it a public safety issue, it besmirches the tradition of responsible hunting. It makes hunters look bad,” Snyder.

The neighborhood block watch leader says some people aren't comfortable using the park anymore.

“This is impacting the quality of life for some of our neighbors. They use this ravine every day,” said Snyder.

Now those who live in the area say they're doing everything they can to make sure this doesn't happen again. They say they're going to be watching out for an parked cars and will be writing down the license plate number of anyone who seems suspicious.

According to the ODNR, this is very different from a controlled hunt. They say this is considered poaching and it's illegal.

Anyone with information on the person responsible is asked to call the ODNR hotline at 1-800-poacher. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

