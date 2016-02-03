East Toledo recovery center to help fight drug addiction epidemic

The T. Whitehead Recovery Center in east Toledo recently reopened under new management, with a board that wants to see people succeed in their fight against substance abuse.

"I've always had issues with alcohol and drugs," said Josh Lacey.

Lacey, whose been at T. Whitehead for four months, is one of 18 men who are fighting against addiction at the recovery center.

"I thought if I came here, that new doors would open up for me and that could happen," said Lacey.

Formerly known as Idle Time, the center at 2044 Genesee Street was in trouble after failing to pay taxes. It's now back open with a new name and new managers.

"People that cared about the residents stepped up and took money out from their own pocket and paid a big down payment down and got this thing rolling," said John Hughes, president of the center.

Hughes, who came to the center seeking help 14 years ago, says this place is so important, as the heroin epidemic continues to rip through our community.

"If we had all the people that needed this, was in this room, it'd be packed," said Hughes. "But it's the people that want it, that has the hope, they just need somebody to reach their hand out to 'em, and that's what we do. We help the suffering, alcoholics, and addicts," said Hughes.

John says they want to update the center and expand next door, with more beds, a community center, and a place for veterans.

"We have to pinch every penny, because there are a lot of people out there," said Hughes.

That's where the community can help with money, clothes and food.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for the center.

