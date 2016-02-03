Local dog helps raise money in national competition

If Patch wins the puppy playoffs, she wins $500 plus all the money individually raised from donations. (Source: WTOL)

The NFL playoffs are almost over, but the puppy playoffs are in full swing in Adrian, MI.

Pups from animal shelters across the country are competing to be crowned top dog, including one special pup from the Lenawee Humane Society.

Patch, a lovable one-year-old pup, is winning over hearts and raising money for a good cause. Right now she's moving up the leader board.

"We're really hopeful that even if she doesn't win, which we hope she does, we hope that she at least makes the top three," said Marcie Cornell, Executive Director for the shelter.

She says Patch, who is also deaf, came to the shelter in bad shape back in July, after suffering from heart worm disease. And it's a story the executive director says is creating a strong following.

"We don't get government funding or state or local funding, it's basically donations from our supporters, small gr ants for projects that we do and our fundraisers. So every dollar that comes into our organization matters," said Cornell.

But while Patch is stirring up support for the shelter, this four-legged friend needs a little support of her own with a forever home. The shelter says Patch needs someone who will understand her behaviors, be willing to work with them, and has a lot of energy.

The Puppy Playoffs run through Feb. 7.

To learn more about Patch or how to donate, click here or visit the Lenawee Humane Society Facebook page.

