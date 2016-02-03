UT holds forum to discuss campus improvements

The University of Toledo's campus master planning team held a forum Wednesday to discuss initial findings about the use of campus facilities.

The forum wasn’t just about the main campus, but all UT campuses.

UT's facilities and construction staff worked with consultants in the fall semester, gathering input and ideas about the use of space on the university's multiple campuses from students, faculty, staff and the local community.

The results determined that the school is not using there space to the max. So now the goal is to go to those areas on the campuses to determine how they can be better used.

“We're trying to be good stewards of our assets, making sure we are leveraging to the greatest of our ability... If we have the possibility to reducing square footage, then potentially we have the possibility of reducing the tuition for our students, because we don't have that liability that we're paying utilities on, we don't have the building,” said Jason Toth, UT facilities and construction.

Another meeting will be held Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health Science campus.

