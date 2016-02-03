Local law enforcement warns of phony pills

Law enforcement all across Northwest Ohio is working hard to curb the drug problem. Now they're warning that phony pills are out there.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says the biggest disclaimer that he has is to use your common sense and don't purchase any medication unless it's over the counter at a pharmacy.

Recently, there's been news around the country about fake pills circulating; Xanax, ecstasy, and more.

Here in Lucas County, Sheriff Tharp says they haven't seen the Xanax, but phony ecstasy pills are something they've dealt with.

He says often times it happens as a result of people buying drugs off the internet, whether it be to cut costs or because it's not prescribed.

But Sheriff Tharp says when you do that you have no idea what you're getting.

“They can tell you that it's for headaches or they can tell you it's for pain, when in fact it's something that may very well kill you,” said Tharp.

Again, Sheriff Tharp says unless it is prescribed, don't buy.

