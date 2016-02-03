Only On 11: Local vet asks for help after custom bike is stolen from gas station

Air Force vet, 58-year-old Bradley Rawlings, rides his bike everywhere he goes. But his normal bike ride to the Stop and Go on South and Broadway took a bad turn Tuesday when his specially made bike was stolen.

“I was only in the store a couple minutes. Parked my bike right here and I came out and my bike was gone,” said Rawlings, who is now riding his back up bike.

He says his back up bike is similar to the one that was stolen, but it doesn’t have a motor on it.

“The other one is black with a chrome fender, while this one is chrome with the black fender,” said Rawlings.

He says he hand built the stolen bike about five months ago, with a custom basket for his medicine. So along with the bike, his medicine, rent money, and tool kit, which was in the basket, was also stolen.

“I'm working with my landlord now to see what I can do to get an extra stay or something,” said Rawlings.

He says at the end of the day, he wants his bike back. And he wants the person that stole it to turn themselves into the police.

If you have any information that could help reunite Rawlings with his bike, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

