Construction underway on new Perrysburg Athletic Complex

Progress is being made on the new Perrysburg Athletic Complex.

Right now construction crews are working every day to get the facility up and running.

The new facility will be located at the Junior High School just off of South Boundary Street next to the football field.

And though it's still in the very early stages, renderings show what the finished product will look like.

The new complex will serve as a locker room for the high school football and soccer teams, as well as concession stands.

“You have our high school, freshmen football, JV football, Varsity football, and then you have our boys and girls soccer teams just in the fall, all utilizing that stadium, practicing on those fields. And they're sharing the locker room with the Junior High athletic teams,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.

He says, as you can imagine, that makes things a little chaotic and very congested. But thanks to private donations, contributions, and public dollars, the district was able to build the new facility, which will greatly benefit all the athletic teams and also help with concessions.

Hosler says right now there's only one concession stand in the stadium, but the new facility is going to add to that.

“What we also did with this locker room are two concessions, one to serve visitors and one for home. And that will really benefit our boosters, who operate those because people will be more inclined to walk up and buy something whereas now they look at the line, and think, ‘nah, I think I can wait,’” said Hosler.

The goal is to have the new facility up and running by August of 2016.

