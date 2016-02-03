UN Peace Talks Postponed: What's Next?

As fighting rages on in Syria, the United Nations has suspended peace talks about ongoing issues in the area, and University of Toledo Assistant Political Science Professor Joel Voss says he's not surprised.

"I think the most likely option was for the UN to suspend peace talks," said Voss. "The UN wants the conflict to stop; they want to have a compromise and they want to have the humanitarian crisis fixed. That's their goal."

The UN had been attempting to facilitate negotiations to end the Syrian civil war that has killed around 250,000 people and displaced millions. The two groups that must be at the negotiating table, the Bashar al-Assad regime and rebel groups, actually have the same goal.

"The goal of both groups that are fighting is to gain power in Syria, or to keep power in Syria," said Voss. "This is a strange analogy, but think of it as a divorce. If two people are going through an acrimonious divorce, at the starting point, one person may be at an advantage. But they think eventually in the future they'll have even more of an advantage, so they have no reason to settle the divorce. At the same time, person two thinks they're at a disadvantage but they think in the future they'll be at an advantage. So they have no reason to settle the divorce right now either. A ceasefire at its most basic level is like the end of a round in a boxing match. The two fighters fight, the bell rings, they go to their respective corners and then they rest and get ready for the next round."

University of Toledo resident physician Dr. Basem Alsarraj grew up in Syria, and came to the United States around the time that the situation began to get violent in 2011. Frequently, he hears of violence and strife against family and friends who still reside in the region, and says he's not hopeful that the peace talks will be productive.

"In the near future, I don't think things are going to change. (Do I agree on the negotiations right now?) I don't think this regime is someone who you can negotiate with. Already he is someone who is a liar and disrespectful and manipulative. You can't negotiate with him. But maybe people just went with hope," said Alsarraj. "Now (there's) Geneva. 130 people have been killed just since the beginning of negotiations by Russian airstrikes, and we aren't talking about people who are arrested. I'm not really hopeful that things will change; I don't think in the near future things will change. Unfortunately the international society is not serious enough to handle this, or doesn't want to be serious."

When the peace talks do continue, one group that will not be able to participate in the negotiations is the refugees.

"The people who are suffering the most are the people who aren't at the table in Geneva," Voss said. "Civilians always suffer the most in conflicts and they generally don't have a voice in any type of negotiations."

Also uninvited is ISIS.

"The Islamic State isn't invited to Geneva, and it's unlikely they would be invited to peace talks, but we can never say never," said Voss. "For example, the U.S. is negotiating now with the Taliban. If the conflict gets serious enough, we may have to have some discussion with the Islamic State."

Either way, Voss says eventually some type of talks will happen.

"I think they'll sit down in a room and talk, the question is will there be a substantive outcome," he said. "I don't think there will be any substantive outcomes, because I don't think either group is ready to put down arms."

The UN peace talks are set to resume Feb. 25.

