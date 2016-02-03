Waite High School breeds success story on National Signing Day

It’s National Signing Day across the country and one local Waite High School senior beat the odds to make one of his dreams come true.

“A long time ago, I already knew this was one of my goals, and I'm meeting it now so it's really exciting,” said Senior Anthony Ashford.

Surrounded by his family, former teammates and mentor, Anthony signed his letter of intent to play at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan, Wednesday. Just four years ago, he never thought that would happen.

“I really don’t know where I would be. I couldn’t imagine where I’d be, I probably wouldn’t want to imagine where I’d be,” said Ashford.

During grade school, Anthony had a reputation as a student who wouldn’t listen. By his freshman year he was suspended 30 times, expelled for 44 days as an 8th grader and had 26 additional infractions in his 9th grade year. He was headed down the wrong path, but then something changed. Anthony's mentor Josh Vance convinced him to join the Young Men of Excellence group his sophomore year.

“He really turned my life around and he’s been a big part in it and really all the credit goes to him for getting me on track,” said Ashford.

Anthony says the group changed his behavior and gave him the tools to be a leader, on and off the field.

“He completely turned his life around ever since. He wasn’t content with just turning his life around, he’s tried to pull everybody else up along with him,” said Josh Vance.

Anthony has been on the honor roll every semester since joining YMOE. In the halls he used to cause problems, but now he’s stopping fights, encouraging students to strive for greatness and is a role model for underclassmen.

“He’s what’s cool and what’s cool at Waite High School is to not be a statistic, to aim for something higher, to improve your life and those around you, not fall into those stereotypes and the people in low public schools do,” said Vance.

“Through all the adversity just make sure you keep your head up. There’s always another day, there’s always going to be a brighter day,” said Ashford.

Anthony isn’t just following his dream of playing football and studying criminal justice, he’s truly beating the odds, which is something he encourages others to do.

