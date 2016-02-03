National Signing Day: Local high school signings

High school athletes across the country are announcing their college picks Wednesday. And while everyone's paper is the same, no two journeys are alike. For some it's validation.

"It's always been a big dream of mine to go Division I, play basketball at the next level, and it finally feels good to solidify it and to realize that I made it," said Byrdy Galernik, Northwestern commit - basketball.

Some are left with something to prove.

"Sometimes hearing your a Division I caliber football player, you;'re gonna get that Division I offer, and to come close, but always fall short in the end was a little heartbreaking. I mean I'm going to enjoy the rest of my high school career, finish out baseball strong and do the best I can there. But once that summer hits, it's go time," said Chaz Westfall, Grand Valley State commit.

Still, for others this opportunity has opened the door for a much bigger journey.

"I plan on majoring in engineering, then either going into Intel or service welfare, so something in that division. They take a lot of honor and pride in what they do down there and after I graduate I plan on serving four to five years depending on what I chose to do," said Sean Rattay, U.S. Naval Academy.

Athletic success has given all of the students a head start in their education and their lives. Their challenge now is to make sure athletics is not where that success ends.

Here's a look at the local signings:

St. John's:

Sean Rattay Football Navy

Gabe Kynard Basketball Lake Erie College

Sam McClurg Baseball Adrian College



Southview:

Blake Bain Football Trine University

Joshua Garmon Football Heidelberg University



Northview

Luke Fortner Football Kentucky

Aerin West Soccer Cincinnati

Kathleen Duwve Soccer Bowling Green

Izzy Austin Soccer Tennessee Tech

Macey Feldstein Water Polo Mercyhurst



Whitmer

Chase Bodeman Football Robert Morris

Zack Smith Football Grand Valley

Nick Jackson Football Defiance College

Tyler Smith Baseball Heidelberg University



Perrysburg

Chaz Westfall Football Grand Valley State

Mario Guillen Wrestling Ohio University

Josie Fowler Soccer Marquette

Erika Joldrichsen Soccer Bellamine College

Bri Boyd Soccer Barton College



Central Catholic

Rosendo Beltran Wrestling Notre Dame College

Tristan Faunce Baseball Saginaw Valley State University

Byrdy Galernik Basketball Northwestern

Robert Gaston Football Ashland University

Katherine Kovacs Soccer Kent State

Alexandra Matus Basketball Wayne State

Lyndsay Matus Basketball Wayne State

Zach Sandwisch Football West Virginia

Emma Seitz Volleyball Defiance College

Simeon Washington Football Trine University

Kea'Shaun Phillips Football Siena Heights

Ian Meachem Football Mount Union



St. Ursula

Tori Jeffries Soccer Findlay

Celia Oatis Soccer Michigan State

Jordyn Greer Soccer Toledo St. Francis

Jay Denman Golf Lourdes University

Mike Swanson Football Lake Erie College



St. Francis

Jay Denman Golf Lourdes University

Mike Swanson Football Lake Erie College



Maumee

Jared Schriner Baseball Lourdes University

Frank Laranga Baseball Lourdes University



Dundee

Tyler Mayo Football Concordia University



Findlay

Grant McKinniss Football Kentucky

Emmanuel Mogolu Football Ashland

Noah Routson Football Trine University

Sierra Perry Girls’ Soccer The University of Findlay



Waite

Anthony Ashford Football Siena Heights

Noah Paprocki Football Hiram College



Notre Dame

Stephanie Sherman Cross Country Toledo

Halee Roberts Soccer Lourdes

Megan Anderson Volleyball Ohio Northern



Leipsic

Gavin Cupp Football Ohio State



Maumee Valley

Sarah Boyk Field Hockey Smith College



Anthony Wayne

Emma Conway Clemson Crew

McKenzie Gunner Findlay Volleyball

Josie Monroe Owens Softball

Chase Mowka Tiffin Soccer

Brendan Vaugn Lake Erie College Soccer



Liberty Center

Logan Smith Siena Heights Football



