National Signing Day: Local high school signings

High school athletes across the country are announcing their college picks Wednesday. And while everyone's paper is the same, no two journeys are alike. For some it's validation.
"It's always been a big dream of mine to go Division I, play basketball at the next level, and it finally feels good to solidify it and to realize that I made it," said Byrdy Galernik, Northwestern commit - basketball.
Some are left with something to prove.
"Sometimes hearing your a Division I caliber football player, you;'re gonna get that Division I offer, and to come close, but always fall short in the end was a little heartbreaking. I mean I'm going to enjoy the rest of my high school career, finish out baseball strong and do the best I can there. But once that summer hits, it's go time," said Chaz Westfall, Grand Valley State commit.
Still, for others this opportunity has opened the door for a much bigger journey.
"I plan on majoring in engineering, then either going into Intel or service welfare, so something in that division. They take a lot of honor and pride in what they do down there and after I graduate I plan on serving four to five years depending on what I chose to do," said Sean Rattay, U.S. Naval Academy.
Athletic success has given all of the students a head start in their education and their lives. Their challenge now is to make sure athletics is not where that success ends.
