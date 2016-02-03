National Signing Day: Local high school signings - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

National Signing Day: Local high school signings

By Jordan Strack, Sports
High school athletes across the country are announcing their college picks Wednesday. And while everyone's paper is the same, no two journeys are alike. For some it's validation. 

"It's always been a big dream of mine to go Division I, play basketball at the next level, and it finally feels good to solidify it and to realize that I made it," said Byrdy Galernik, Northwestern commit - basketball. 

Some are left with something to prove. 

"Sometimes hearing your a Division I caliber football player, you;'re gonna get that Division I offer, and to come close, but always fall short in the end was a little heartbreaking. I mean I'm going to enjoy the rest of my high school career, finish out baseball strong and do the best I can there. But once that summer hits, it's go time," said Chaz Westfall, Grand Valley State commit. 

Still, for others this opportunity has opened the door for a much bigger journey. 

"I plan on majoring in engineering, then either going into Intel or service welfare, so something in that division. They take a lot of honor and pride in what they do down there and after I graduate I plan on serving four to five years depending on what I chose to do," said Sean Rattay, U.S. Naval Academy. 

Athletic success has given all of the students a head start in their education and their lives. Their challenge now is to make sure athletics is not where that success ends. 

Here's a look at the local signings:

St. John's:

  • Sean Rattay
    • Football
    • Navy
  • Gabe Kynard
    • Basketball
    • Lake Erie College
  • Sam McClurg
    • Baseball
    • Adrian College

Southview:

  • Blake Bain
    • Football
    • Trine University
  • Joshua Garmon
    • Football
    • Heidelberg University

Northview

  • Luke Fortner
    • Football
    • Kentucky
  • Aerin West
    • Soccer
    • Cincinnati
  • Kathleen Duwve
    • Soccer
    • Bowling Green
  • Izzy Austin
    • Soccer
    • Tennessee Tech
  • Macey Feldstein
    • Water Polo
    • Mercyhurst

Whitmer

  • Chase Bodeman
    • Football
    • Robert Morris
  • Zack Smith
    • Football
    • Grand Valley
  • Nick Jackson
    • Football
    • Defiance College
  • Tyler Smith
    • Baseball
    • Heidelberg University

Perrysburg

  • Chaz Westfall
    • Football
    • Grand Valley State
  • Mario Guillen
    • Wrestling
    • Ohio University
  • Josie Fowler
    • Soccer
    • Marquette
  • Erika Joldrichsen
    • Soccer
    • Bellamine College
  • Bri Boyd
    • Soccer
    • Barton College

Central Catholic

  • Rosendo Beltran
    • Wrestling
    • Notre Dame College
  • Tristan Faunce
    • Baseball
    • Saginaw Valley State University
  • Byrdy Galernik
    • Basketball
    • Northwestern
  • Robert Gaston
    • Football
    • Ashland University
  • Katherine Kovacs
    • Soccer
    • Kent State
  • Alexandra Matus
    • Basketball
    • Wayne State
  • Lyndsay Matus
    • Basketball
    • Wayne State
  • Zach Sandwisch
    • Football
    • West Virginia
  • Emma Seitz
    • Volleyball
    • Defiance College
  • Simeon Washington
    • Football
    • Trine University
  • Kea'Shaun Phillips
    • Football
    • Siena Heights
  • Ian Meachem 
    • Football 
    • Mount Union

St. Ursula

  • Tori Jeffries
    • Soccer
    • Findlay
  • Celia Oatis
    • Soccer
    • Michigan State
  • Jordyn Greer
    • Soccer
    • Toledo
    • St. Francis
  • Jay Denman
    • Golf
    • Lourdes University
  • Mike Swanson
    • Football
    • Lake Erie College

St. Francis

  • Jay Denman
    • Golf
    • Lourdes University
  • Mike Swanson
    • Football
    • Lake Erie College

Maumee

  • Jared Schriner
    • Baseball
    • Lourdes University
  • Frank Laranga
    • Baseball
    • Lourdes University

Dundee

  • Tyler Mayo
    • Football
    • Concordia University

Findlay

  • Grant McKinniss
    • Football
    • Kentucky
  • Emmanuel Mogolu
    • Football
    • Ashland
  • Noah Routson
    • Football
    • Trine University
  • Sierra Perry
    • Girls’ Soccer
    • The University of Findlay

Waite

  • Anthony Ashford
    • Football
    • Siena Heights
  • Noah Paprocki
    • Football
    • Hiram College

Notre Dame

  • Stephanie Sherman
    • Cross Country
    • Toledo
  • Halee Roberts
    • Soccer
    • Lourdes
  • Megan Anderson
    • Volleyball
    • Ohio Northern

Leipsic

  • Gavin Cupp
    • Football
    • Ohio State

Maumee Valley

  • Sarah Boyk
    • Field Hockey
    • Smith College

Anthony Wayne 

  • Emma Conway 
    • Clemson 
    • Crew 
  • McKenzie Gunner  
    • Findlay 
    • Volleyball 
  • Josie Monroe  
    • Owens 
    • Softball 
  • Chase Mowka  
    • Tiffin 
    • Soccer 
  • Brendan Vaugn  
    • Lake Erie College  
    • Soccer

Liberty Center 

  • Logan Smith 
    • Siena Heights 
    • Football

