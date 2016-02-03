Ten years after hosting a Super Bowl, is Detroit ready to try again?

Planning your Super Bowl party for Sunday? Do you remember how close Toledo was to the big game a decade ago?

WTOL 11 is taking a look back at Detroit's big night on the national stage in 2006.

The 10th anniversary of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field is coming up on February 5. Getting a Super Bowl to Detroit was a huge undertaking and it actually all happened before the stadium was even built. Super Bowl XL was a battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, putting Motown in the spotlight.

“But it was just so exciting, you know, everybody wanted a ticket,” said Larry Alexander, the President and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He was a key member of Detroit’s Super Bowl Host Committee. Alexander’s efforts helped woo NFL owners into awarding the game to Detroit. He called it the Les Mis of Super Bowl presentations as it came with its own stage.

“It was 16 feet in diameter, 36 feet high and it was divided into three sections and it actually rotated. We had screens on both sides and screens in the middle. And what it did was, it gave you an actual pictorial view of the city of Detroit,” said Alexander.

The presentation in Atlanta showcased the resources the city had to offer for the Super Bowl, like hotels, food, and transportation options. It was impressive enough that it convinced the influential owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Jerry Jones jumped out of his seat, ran back to the room where we were and said ‘I think everybody in the country should have seen that presentation. It was phenomenal,’” said Alexander.

The Steelers won the game, 21-10, to earn their 5th Super Bowl title. Alexander, a Steelers fan himself, said, “Well it was great to have a winter team that was part of the Super Bowl… Pittsburgh fans were used to a cold weather climate and that’s one thing we always embraced was the fact that we’re a cold weather destination.”

So what did the Super Bowl do for Detroit? $18 million was spent to host it, but the economic benefit was in excess of $300 million. Campus Martius Park had already been developed, but the skating rink was a popular Super Bowl activity and is still a big part of the park. Hotels in the city were renovated or new ones were built. Detroit remained a destination.

“There were a lot of improvements made in signage in the city of Detroit to communicate where things were located for visitors. The airport had just been finished at that time, so the access for people to get in and out was extremely easy,” said Alexander.

But that Super Bowl momentum was stopped in 2009 with the recession. Alexander believes it set progress back about five years.

So as we approach Super Bowl 50 in the Bay Area in California, ten years after Detroit's chance to shine, the city is making another comeback.

Ford Field and Comerica Park are bring hundreds of thousands of fans to the downtown area and a new arena for the Detroit Red Wings hockey team is under construction.

Does this mean the home of the Lions is ready to put in another Super Bowl bid? Alexander says there's no question the fan base and community would support it.

“There are a lot of other cities that want to be at that table, that are building new stadiums, that want to have the opportunity to host a Super Bowl. So I think we've got to sit back and wait our turn," he said.

There have been several discussions about making another bid, so they are clearly not closing the door on it. Ford Field doesn't stay quiet in the off-season. Companies have offices here and they held a Monster Jam monster truck rally over the weekend. They have another one scheduled Feb. 27.

